Experts say 2019 is warmest year on record and it's set to get hotter









Climate change experts from the CSIR said 2019 was the warmest year in recorded history. Picture: Michael Probst/AP Pretoria - Climate change experts from the CSIR said 2019 was the warmest year in recorded history, and it could get hotter. Meteorologists Dr Johan Malherbe said rain was only expected in December, and over the coming years around this time of year, heatwaves could be more frequent. “According to climate change projections the tendency of having hotter temperatures during this time of the year is set to increase in the future. “We have also seen a very dry winter this year and that could continue as well,” he said. Gauteng had experienced a mild drought. In the Cape, the drought was much more severe than elsewhere in the country.

Malherbe said the current heat conditions in South Africa had affected the already dry and drought-stricken country, aggravating existing vulnerabilities and affecting sectors such as water and agriculture. A climate model was used to measure climate intentions for the entire globe in the atmosphere.

He said the situation of dam levels was less promising compared with last year, adding that another dry summer could result in low supply of water.

Environmental health scientist Juannette John said more data would have to be collected to get a holistic perspective of how deeply vulnerable communities would be. “Climate change is so broad. You have increasing temperatures and a high sea level rise, and all those things. Different things will have different vulnerability issues associated with it and all of them have poverty issues,” she said.

She said many of the social vulnerability factors were sourced from statistics that were already available. Most of the information was not specifically gathered for environmental issues, and it was very broad.

Some of the impacts of climate change and direct heat could cause heat stress, change the quality of air and even cause respiratory diseases.

“Old people would obviously be affected more and existing health status would also change if your immune system is severely affected by the heat. Outdoor workers who are bound by their occupation will be more vulnerable to the situation as well,” she said.

The research also revealed that urbanised areas were usually warmer than surrounding rural areas.

To mitigate that, cities could get more trees and vegetation, get green roofing or make more use of walls and pavements.

