Meteorologists Dr Johan Malherbe said rain was only expected in December, and over the coming years around this time of year, heatwaves could be more frequent.
“According to climate change projections the tendency of having hotter temperatures during this time of the year is set to increase in the future.
“We have also seen a very dry winter this year and that could continue as well,” he said.
Gauteng had experienced a mild drought. In the Cape, the drought was much more severe than elsewhere in the country.