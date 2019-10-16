Eye specialist praised for coming to rescue of domestic worker who needed cataract surgery









DOMESTIC worker Sinah Kekana has expressed gratitude to Dr Rië* de la Bat, who performed an eye operation on her for free. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - After going partially blind, 54-year-old domestic worker Sinah Kekana was almost bereft of hope to regain her sight because she had no money to pay for cataract surgery. Her predicament, however, became a thing of the past after she was told by her Waterkloof employer Sidney Saks about an eye care specialist Dr Rië* de la Bat, who volunteered to operate on her for free. It was estimated that her operation at a private medical institution could cost between R17 000 and R20 000, money she would never have. Kekana said she was overwhelmed with hopelessness when she was told that she would have to part with thousands of rand for her sight to be restored. “There was nowhere I was going to get that kind of money,” she said. She expressed gratitude to De la Bat for coming to her rescue after efforts to knock on doors for help failed to yield positive results.

“He helped me so much. He put down my name on the list of people who can’t afford to pay for the operation in March. However, I could not undergo the surgery then because my blood sugar level was high,” she said yesterday.

Saks, a retired optometrist with 67 years of experience, said the operation was done last Tuesday and it coincided with the World Sight Day.

“The lens on one of her eyes, through which the light comes, was cloudy. The lens becomes cloudy as one grows older. They removed the cloudy lens and replaced it with an artificial (lens). It is the most amazing operation.”

He said De la Bat, who worked at the Kloof Hospital, deserved to be praised for the selflessness and kindness he displayed.

“He deserves to be praised for his wonderful gift to provide the operation that she could not afford. Even I could not pay for it,” he said.

“She could not read anything. They (people at the surgery) also provided her with nursing care for free,” he said.

Kekana has been working for Saks since 2009 and her eyesight problem started in November last year.

“I remember it was on Black Friday (November 23) when I first started feeling a terrible pain on my right eye. It was bad because I couldn’t see people next to me,” she said

De la Bat could not be reached for comment as he was said to be busy with work.

Pretoria News