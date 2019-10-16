Her predicament, however, became a thing of the past after she was told by her Waterkloof employer Sidney Saks about an eye care specialist Dr Rië* de la Bat, who volunteered to operate on her for free.
It was estimated that her operation at a private medical institution could cost between R17 000 and R20 000, money she would never have.
Kekana said she was overwhelmed with hopelessness when she was told that she would have to part with thousands of rand for her sight to be restored. “There was nowhere I was going to get that kind of money,” she said.
She expressed gratitude to De la Bat for coming to her rescue after efforts to knock on doors for help failed to yield positive results.