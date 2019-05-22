File picture: Supplied

Pretoria - The Garsfontein Sector 2 Community Policing Forum (CPF) has initiated the Eyes and Ears operation as a way to curb crime in the precinct. In co-operation with the SAPS, security companies, Department of Community Safety as well as residents, meet twice a month to create visibility to fight crime in the area.

They meet at the eastern parking lot at the Pick n Pay Hyper in Faerie Glen, where members of the police service brief them on the trend of crimes that happened during the past weeks, then concentrate on tackling those areas. Residents of Faerie Glen, Wapadrand and Olympus are normally invited to join the event.

The CPF chairperson, Sean van Rooyen, said he moved to Faerie Glen in 2011 and had watched the operation become bigger because of the number of residents that come to support them.

“Residents are welcome to join at any time, should they not be able to join at the start of the operation.

“We want to show extra presence and visibility to prevent crime. We are here to assist the police bring down crime in our area. We are the eyes and ears they do not have available. We also work with all the security companies in our area,” he said.

He encouraged residents to join the operation and become the eyes and ears of law enforcers.

“It might seem like a mundane act, but it is very important because it has reduced crime rates in our community for the past months and years.

In that manner, we encourage more residents to join the operation to create a bigger visibility exercise,” Van Rooyen said.

Pretoria News