Pretoria - Changes are looming in the Tshwane council after the May 8 general election. This follows a revelation that at least 16 representatives are poised to join their political parties in the provincial legislature and Parliament.

The councillors are on the national and provincial lists of the ANC, DA and EFF presented to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa.

The lists contain the names of people endorsed by political parties to represent them in the Assembly and provincial legislatures, should their parties amass enough votes to secure them seats.

The ANC in Tshwane could lose six representatives to the legislature and one to Parliament.

They are Mapiti Matsena, Refiloe Kekana, Lesego Makhubela, Morakane Mosupyoe-Letsholo, Dolly Ledwaba, Gogo Ndovana and Oscar Mathafa.

ANC regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo said the party was mindful that it would have to replace the councillors.

However, he added that the replacement process would be guided by the party’s national executive committee.

"The replacement process is also going to be determined by how we win the elections,” Yabo said.

Former ANC regional leader and mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa and erstwhile ANC Youth League deputy chairperson Ezra Letsoalo were among the nominees heading to the legislature.

The DA found itself in the same boat, with at least six new faces destined to join the legislature and Parliament.

Regional leader Abel Tau said the party was in a position to replace councillors should their party perform well enough.

The councillors are Nkele Molapo, Brink Cilliers, Pogisho Mthimunye, Adriaan Roelfe, Crezane Bosch and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

However, Mokgalapa, who made both the provincial and national lists of the DA was unlikely to quit his position after the polls.

Tau said: “The mayor is not going anywhere. He will run the capital city.”

The EFF may lose three of its 25 councillors: Kitinki Mazwi, Nqobile Mhlongo and Benjamin Disoloane.

The trio are destined for the legislature should their party win a reasonable number of the 73 available seats.

Regional leader of the party Moaferika Mabogwana said that the red berets would deal with possible replacements after the general elections.

“The EFF has internal procedures to be able to deal with that,” Mabogwana added.

