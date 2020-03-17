Fact that I 'belong' as a citizen of South Africa brings me solace

Pretoria - I am not going to lie - I am very nervous because of the uncertainty which the effects of Covid-19 hold for all of us. It has finally hit home after President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced emergency measures as the world is facing a medical crisis. While I am worried about the future, the fact that I “belong” as a citizen of South Africa brings me some solace. We sometimes take it for granted that we are citizens of a country, and don’t appreciate the benefits that go with it. Listening to the president’s speech, I had a warm feeling and was proudly South African. Perhaps I am naive, but it felt as if “Big Daddy” was watching out for me, and my fellow countrymen and women. Not many people are lucky enough to legitimately belong somewhere. It reminded me of Frederick Ngubane, who said he was born in South Africa 27 years ago, yet he had no documentation to prove it.

As a result, Home Affairs refused to issue him a South African ID.

Ngubane at the time said his only evidence that he belonged in the country was his birth certificate, which had been stolen along with some other possessions while he was in a taxi.

He turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to challenge the department’s refusal to issue him an ID. The court could not determine the issue on the evidence available, and referred the matter back to Home Affairs to investigate further.

I don’t know what happened to Ngubane, but I hope he succeeded in “belonging” somewhere.

It also comes as some relief to me that the Grahamstown High Court is considering an application regarding the registration of the births of children born to unmarried fathers.

The Births and Deaths Registration Act does not make provision for unmarried fathers - caring for their children as single parents - to register the children’s births without the mother being present. Regulation 12 of the act was earlier declared unconstitutional. This stated that an application for the birth certificate of a child born to unmarried parents could only be made by the mother of the child.

But Section 10 does not at this point make provision for children to receive their father’s surname or details of their father on their birth certificate without the mother’s involvement.

Without also declaring Section 10 invalid, unmarried fathers remain unable to register the birth of their child without the mother being present. Without a birth certificate, children are unable to receive an ID document. Without these invaluable documents, they are rendered stateless.

This is a very scary thought - especially at a time when you want to “belong”. The importance of this was highlighted when the government spent millions of rand to bring home those South Africans who were stuck in Wuhan, China. It is a good feeling that, as citizens, our backs are covered.

I recently felt the desperate feeling of being left in the lurch in a foreign country. I returned from a trip to Prague - luckily a few days before all hell broke loose around this new virus. I was told at the airport that all flights to Rome - my connecting flight to South Africa - had been cancelled due to a strike.

I felt helpless and not even a tear in my eye could get the airport staff to get me on another flight. Luckily I was able to make a plan. But I felt so isolated and alone.

When we touched down at OR Tambo International Airport, health officials came on board and measured our temperatures before we were allowed to disembark. I am not sure how effective this is, but it showed the government cared.

When I walked through customs and an official said “welcome home”, I beamed, because I knew I belonged here.

