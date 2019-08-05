Former Proteas coach Ottis Gibson during the CSA Breakfast Awards at the Maslow Hotel in Pretoria on Saturday. Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix

Pretoria - Faf du Plessis believes that with the right people and structures, there is no reason why the Proteas can’t challenge for trophies across formats in the foreseeable future. The South African captain was speaking on Saturday night shortly after being named Cricketer of the Year and just hours before his bosses at Cricket SA announced a raft of new changes that will directly impact on Du Plessis and possibly his future at international level.

Du Plessis picked up two other awards on Saturday evening at CSA’s gala awards dinner; the ODI Player of the Year and the Player’s Player of the Year, the latter a particularly rewarding prize as it is voted for by his international teammates. “The players obviously recognise your performance, but as a leader, it makes me extremely proud,” said Du Plessis.

Du Plessis had reiterated his support for Proteas coach Ottis Gibson on Saturday, but by yesterday morning he and the rest of the Proteas were coming to terms with a new landscape for the sport in SA, one that doesn’t include Gibson. CSA will provide greater clarity about their plans today.

The Proteas skipper still has to meet with CSA to discuss his own future, but who precisely that meeting will be with, will only become clear in the next few weeks. “I’m 35, I’ve probably got two or three years left, hopefully more, you can’t plan for that kind of thing,” said Du Plessis. “You have to try and plan for what every year looks like - and those are what the conversations with Cricket SA will have to be. ‘What does year one look like? Year two? And then if there is a year three, what does that look like?’”

While SA is still weighed down by the disappointment of the Proteas’ World Cup campaign, Du Plessis, pointed out that there were several reasons to remain optimistic about the future of the national team - from a talent perspective.

“South Africa has always been a country that regardless of the sport, bounces back really hard. The (Springbok) rugby team went through a time where they struggled, and they’ve bounced back and they’re playing some really good rugby again. That is South African sport. There is great talent in our country. It’s about making sure you trust the system and the players who are coming through. We’ve seen in the last two years, there is great youth coming through, Aiden (Markram) is one. Tonight we saw Lutho Sipamla (winner of the Mzansi Super League Young Player of the Year), he’s a real talent for us. There are guys and as long as you have a talent pool the future is bright,” Du Plessis explained.

His counterpart in the women’s team, Dane van Niekerk, who also claimed the Women’s Cricketer of Year prize alongside the Players’ Player of the Year award, was as effusive in her assessment of the Proteas women’s team.

Although it often seems as if she has to carry the load by herself, Van Niekerk, said that was not the case. “When any individual does well, it does look like that, but there are a lot of seniors in the team, they’ve taken a lot off my shoulders, made my life easier and I think that is why my stats have been the way they’ve been. I can concentrate on my skill, in that regard the load is dispersed really well around the team.”

Pretoria News