Fake permits: Former ANC councillors may face probe

Pretoria - Former ANC councillors in Tshwane could face a police investigation if Unified South African Traders carries out its threat to press criminal charges against them for allegedly issuing fake trading permits to informal traders. The leader of the organisation, Ramodike Morema, said they had enough evidence to present to the police to support allegations that some former ANC councillors were at the centre of issuing bogus permits. The implicated councillors issued permits despite the fact that the work of all the 208 councillors in the metro was suspended in March following the dissolution of the council and the subsequent appointment of an administrator. Morema said: “This is deliberately done by former ANC ward councillors, who are playing politics with people’s lives. We have evidence of this and will take the matter forward with the police.” The move to open criminal cases would be executed in light of reports that some councillors issued permits despite knowing that “they were no longer councillors”.

Morema called on the government to scrap the cumbersome process of permit applications for informal traders.

“Co-Operative Governance and ­Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, made the announcement that food informal traders and spaza shops must continue to work, but this has led to total chaos and disruption due to dishonest officials, which has resulted in informal traders struggling to get permits,” he said.

He added that that due to a “cumbersome application process” traders were “falling in the hands of wolves in various municipalities”.

“Councillors and municipal officials are taking advantage of the situation to continue their nefarious agenda,” Morema said.

He said that in Polokwane, permits had been given to people who were not informal traders.

“People who are not informal traders are jumping the queue while real informal traders are left out.”

The organisation, he said, also called on Dlamini Zuma to take action against municipal officials and councillors allegedly abusing the system.

“We petition the president to look into the current lockdown regulations and make the necessary amendments to allow informal traders to trade without compromising the country’s health,” he said.

“We call for fairness and honesty and more opportunity to keep the industries that we support afloat.”

In response to allegations that ANC councillors were issuing bogus permits, the party said in a statement: “The ANC Greater Tshwane region has noted reports and allegations that ANC former councillors are issuing permits to informal traders.

"An internal investigation will be conducted to get to the bottom of the allegations.

"Commensurate action will be undertaken once the investigation has been finalised.”

