Family adhere to lockdown rules at Vinolia 'V-Mash' Mashego's funeral

Pretoria - The family of the late musician, television presenter and actress Vinolia “V-Mash” Mashego adhered to the national lockdown regulations during her funeral on Good Friday. There were fewer than the prescribed 50 people at the funeral and physical distancing was the order of the day. Only a few people were allowed inside the tent and house, while the rest gathered in the street and kept some distance from each other. The television icon died last week aged 56 at her Mamelodi home. Popular terms she coined in her illustrious career were echoed throughout the tent. Leading the programme was popular television host and her former colleague Bishop I Makamu, who described Mashego as a pioneer and someone who set a blueprint for many talents in the country to chase their dreams and not fear hard work.

He said her legacy and memories on the television screen would be remembered forever.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Tesla Mafaila said they were saddened by the loss of Mashego, who she described as a gem. “She was our pride; we have all the newspaper clippings of her articles from years back until now. We have been blessed to have had her in our family.”

She said Vinolia followed in the footsteps of her father Collins Mashego and mimicked him while adding her own style, which South Africa could not help but fall in love with.

Childhood friend Lopang Mphatsoe fought back tears as she remembered her. “We have so many memories and funny stories. Vinolia was a smart and feisty woman. I remember back in the late ’80s we used to go to clubs. I was a public relations officer, and she was working for a television music show.

“She was a multi-talented person, witty and very cheeky. I remember when she and the late Brenda Fassie had a tussle which became a joke for years after. We had our own lingo and jokes that only me and her would get. She understood me. My daughter, who is 30, now reminds me of her so much. She grew up to be like her and I am sad that I had to say goodbye so soon.”

MEC for Sports, Arts, Culture and Recreation Mbali Hlophe told the family the department would work with the Mashegos and Mamelodi organisations involved in arts to celebrate her life through legacy community programmes in her honour.

Hlophe said they were saddened that she could not have a massive send-off befitting of her impact to society. “The spirited energy she brought into the entertainment industry will forever remain unmatched. Vinolia’s impact and legacy in the various things she did will remain forever.”

“While no longer with us physically, her contribution and personality will forever be ingrained in our hearts and memories,” said Hlophe.

Mashego was the host of Moja Love’s Bheka Mina.

