Family disputes ANC claim that plate of food cost R1.8K each at councillor's funeral









Brothers Wilson Mutumane and Philemon Mutumane. Picture: Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - The family of late councillor Esther Mutumane has hit out at the regional ANC in Tshwane for making claims that each mourner ate a plate of food that cost R1 880 each during their daughter's funeral. Mutumane was gunned down outside her house by unknown killers, who were still at large. Speaking to the Pretoria News, Mutumane's brother Philemon Mutumane said the family was devastated by baseless claims made by the ANC. His reaction came after the ANC claimed that the City parted with an amount of R578 966 on the civic funeral afforded to the former ward 19 councillor in Winterveld. According to the party at least R470 000 of the amount was spent on catering and groceries.

The deceased's brother also disputed claims that a plate of food cost R1 880.

"There are people who today speak about a plate of food that cost R1 800.

"We don't know where they obtained information about a plate of food that cost that much.

"There is no way that one can eat and finish a plate of food that cost R1 800," he said.

He angrily shot down claims that there were 250 mourners at the funeral, saying the estimate of the number of people in attendance was at least 7 000 or more.

Mutumane said there was food prepared at the community hall and at Esther's home.

He further expressed disappointment at the regional ANC in Tshwane for deserting the family when it needed them most.

"We were helped by the DA under the leadership of the former mayor Solly Msimanga with all the funeral arrangements.

"Some of the DA councillors also contributed something towards the family.

"The ANC did nothing for us," he said.

Philemon said: "There is a guy called (Dr Kgosi) Maepa, who promised to come to us after the funeral.

"He failed to visit us and speak to us," he said.

Maepa said: "We are not going to discuss the issues of the family in the media. We have a channel to talk to them."

He said he needed to speak to the ward councillor assigned to speak on behalf of the ANC on the matter.

Regarding the amount spent on the funeral, he said the figure didn't come from the ANC but from a council report.

The report reflected that an amount of R576,966 was set aside for the funeral.

It further said: "In order to enable the City to bear the cost of the civic funeral in line with the policy, a service provider has to be appointed to provide services that the City is not capable of provide on its own."

The report said that it was impractical to follow the normal supply chain process to appoint relevant service providers before the burial.

Pretoria News