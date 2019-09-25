Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrives at the Soshanguve family of Tlhalefang Mahumapelo, the Lethabong Secondary School learner who drowned during a school trip. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The family of Tlhalefang Mahumapelo, who drowned during a matric dance event in the North West, has found comfort in each other and from government. The 18-year-old Grade 12 learner from Lethabong Secondary School in Soshanguve drowned in a swimming pool at Ananda Lodge in Rustenburg on Sunday. The school had booked the venue for its matric dance event.

The tragedy happened about two hours after the group had arrived at the lodge. Mahumapelo apparently sneaked out at the lodge with friends for a swim during the trip with 48 other learners and three educators.

Family spokesperson and the learner’s uncle Sello Mahumapelo said even though it was painful for them to accept his death, they would not blame the department or the school for what took place.

“Death can happen to anyone. It would be unfair for the family to blame anyone.

“The event was a farewell for matric learners and then tragedy happened We just need to find a way to deal with it.

“Our main focus right now is to make funeral arrangements and not play the blame game.”

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, during a visit to the Mahumapelo home, said he was shattered when he received the news and he felt for the family.

He refused to comment on the events that led to the incident, saying the department was awaiting reports to be submitted by the school, emergency services as well as the police. “The incident is under investigation,” he said.

“It’s becoming the norm that every week we must go through this kind of pain; this pain is too heavy, especially when the child is in Grade 12 We are in pain, grief and in a very difficult situation.

“During this period we will find a way of supporting both the family and the school. Both the school and the family have invested in this child and this kind of tragedy happens.

“We feel helpless because the trip was for the pupils to be happy, but turned out to be a tragedy.”

Lesufi said it was expected that other learners would experience difficulties accepting that Mahumapelo was gone because they were close, especially in the context that he lost his life.

He said the department’s psycho-social unit team was dispatched to provide both the school and family with counselling. Lesufi added said he was hopeful that the unit would assist in carrying them through the tragedy.

A memorial service will be held today at the school. Mahumapelo will be buried in the North West on Saturday.

Pretoria News