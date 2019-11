Family express fond memories of slain ANCYL activist









Psychology Lethuba, uncle of Lethabo Nkoana, who was killed. Jacques Naude African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Slain ANC Youth League (ANCYL) member Lethabo Nkoana, who was gunned down during a political rally in Hammanskraal on Saturday, has been described as “a down-to-earth person”. It is believed Nkoana was shot dead while trying to break up a fight involving participants at the rally. His family yesterday expressed fond memories of their son, who was also a breadwinner. Speaking on behalf of the family, Nkoana’s uncle, Psychology Lethuba, said his nephew was like a brother and a friend to him. “I have lost a brother and friend, somebody I could talk to about everything. We lost somebody who would give you advice.”

On Saturday, he received a call alerting him about the shooting involving his nephew at Temba Stadium.

He rushed there, but on his arrival, Nkoana was already certified dead.

Lethuba said: “When his mother heard the news that Thabo had died she collapsed. Somebody called her to tell her about the death before I could. She is just devastated.”

He said Nkoana was a people's person and not violent.

Nkoana was actively involved in campaigns by civil rights group Not In My Name SA and was a former member of the provincial executive committee of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas).

Yesterday, Cosas took aim at the ANCYL in Tshwane, insinuating that it had something to do with Nkoana's death. Cosas said it was saddened at the passing of Nkoana. “We take note of the modus operandi of the ANCYL in Tshwane, which is led by those who do not want to give young people its organisation.”

The student movement also took aim at the regional chairperson of the ANCYL and ANC MPL Lesego Makhubela, saying it was shocked that he was “behaving like singer Ringo Madlingozi going to the media speaking on matters that he was not even part of”.

“The chairperson is busy as if he was at the venue when such a horrible thing was happening to our members,” it said.

On Sunday, ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa and some party members visited the bereaved family.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said there had not been new developments in their investigations.

Pretoria News