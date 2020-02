Family inconsolable as Kelebogile, who fell from school's balcony, is laid to rest









KELEBOGILE MOLOPYANE heads to his final resting place at Hebron Cemetery yesterday. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The family of 16-year-old Kelebogile Molopyane who fell from the third floor balcony of his school’s building were yesterday inconsolable during his funeral at Hebron Cemetery. The Grade 10 Ferndale High School, Randburg, learner fell to (his death) after suffering an epileptic seizure last week. Kelebogile was attended to at the scene and subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was staying in Randburg at the time of his death. During the funeral service yesterday, tears kept flowing and grief remained etched on the faces of family, fellow pupils, friends, church members and teachers as they paid their last respects.

A small group of fellow pupils led a song softly as his coffin went down, which was too much for his relatives to bear, leading to them weeping uncontrollably.

His mother Boitumelo Molopyane, as well as grandmother Thelma Thoane, remained strong and hardly shed a tear, but devastation was clearly evident on their faces.

During his memorial service last week attended by Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, Kelebogile's friend Irvine Thamane said he had asked him to never leave him as he sometimes felt lonely because of his sickness.

Kelebogile's grandmother could not contain her emotions as she took to the podium to speak about his death which she learnt about on television.

Thoane said that while the family had made peace with what happened, they had anticipated he would graduate from university after placing him in a good school, instead of the under-resourced one next to his Ga-Rankuwa home.

Kelebogile's death brought the total number of Gauteng learners (who have died) to 14 since the start of the year. Four teachers have also died during that time.

During the memorial service, Lesufi said he found himself persuading learners to accept death. “Here am I my dear teachers persuading you to comfort our learners to accept death and we know death can’t be normal.

“We can’t find ourselves teaching our children how to write an obituary rather than writing a poem. I am confronted with a difficult task to look in the eyes of Kelebogile’s family to say I am sorry. I have run out of words on how to comfort families. I am emotionally drained and empty,” he said.

Pretoria News