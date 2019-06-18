CHRISTINA and Nelson Khwinana during the renaming of Momentum Theatre after their late son Sibusiso at the State Theatre. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The family of Sibusiso Khwinana has thanked the State Theatre for renaming one of its auditoriums after the slain Matwetwe lead actor. On Sunday, Nelson and Christina Khwinana were thrilled by the love shown to their son, who died after being stabbed in a cellphone robbery in Arcadia a few months ago.

“At times, we were impatient when my son told us theatre was what he did and loved doing. I see now that he was truly gifted and committed to his dream. Since the incident, as a family we have only seen just how much South Africans loved Sibusiso,” his father said.

“We are truly happy and impressed and do not take this gesture for granted. This theatre will have a special meaning to us and a special place in our hearts as the Khwinana family.

“My son loved and respected his elders and leaders, so this goes to show that his respect was also appreciated and acknowledged by those above him. We are grateful.”

The parents witnessed breathtaking performance of music infused with poetry and dancing, dedicated to their son and his spirit.

They and the rest of the audience were stunned by the display organised by the State Theatre for a special occasion to rename the Momentum Theatre to Sibusiso Khwinana Theatre.

State Theatre deputy artistic director Mamela Nyamza said the auditorium would become a special place for youthful artists.

Nyamza said it would go hand in hand with Market Theatre's John Kani Theatre in Joburg, that represented the older generation of artists.

“This theatre will have great relevance to young people because it is named after one of their own. This is very important for the youth that’s coming up and this youth must be inspired by this.

“Sibusiso is known because he did a lot for the youth within a short period of time, and he was not even 25, but just 23 years old.

“He was an inspiration and now young people will have a relationship with this auditorium.

