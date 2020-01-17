According to the family, all police needed to do was to respond swiftly when the kidnapping case was opened.
Rendani Maphiri, 27 at the time of his death, was allegedly kidnapped from work in Sunnyside at 7am on October 8.
Yesterday, three men appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court, where charges against two were provisionally withdrawn pending investigations.
Willington Kochidza, facing murder and kidnapping charges, was remanded until April 7 for further investigation into his legal status in the country. He is expected to apply for bail during his next appearance. The Zimbabwean national will remain in police custody.