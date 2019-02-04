Claire Stoffels

THE family of an Eersterust woman who was allegedly shot by her boyfriend are trying to come to terms with what happened. Claire Stoffels, 33, was shot in her mouth, chest, right thigh, left lower leg and in her upper arm, just hours after her child’s birthday party.

Her family said yesterday they were battling, especially with Valentine’s Day around the corner as they had been looking forward to celebrating the day with her.

Women and child abuse activist Michelle Abrahams said femicide and woman abuse were creeping back into the crime-ridden community.

“The last horrific incident was last year when 26-year-old Shane Bowman was shot dead by her boyfriend, who also turned the gun on himself.”

She said she was inundated with calls from women in the community who complained about abusive relationships.

“Femicide was once rife in Eerste- rust, a long time ago. And it seems to have returned,” she said.

The attacker is allegedly Stoffels’s long-time boyfriend, who has since been arrested.

They have three children, aged 12, 11 and 4. His bail application was postponed from Friday to tomorrow.

The victim’s oldest sister, Bronwynne Peters, said her sister had had to pretend she was dead so that her attacker didn’t finish her off.

“I remember one time he beat my sister to a pulp; I couldn’t even recognise her. There have been numerous domestic violence incidents before.”

According to Peters, the suspect and her sister had a quarrel on the day of the party.

“When I arrived earlier in the morning they were locked inside a bedroom arguing about something.

“After a while my sister came out visibly irritated and said he didn’t want the party to go on, and that they should cancel it.”

Peters said her sister told her that the suspect had threatened her that if the party went ahead, he was “going to show me something”.

The party was eventually held.

“His (the suspect’s) mother came and reassured us that she had managed to calm him down and said that we could carry on with the party.”

It’s believed that the suspect arrived at about 4am, hours after the party, and Stoffels went to talk to him outside the house, and they started arguing.

He then took out a firearm and hit her head with it, before forcing her into the boot of his car. She fought and resisted, after which she was shot five times. One bullet is stuck in her chest and can’t be taken out."

Police spokesman Sam Shibambo said investigations were ongoing.