Family mourns death of ‘V-Mash’ Mashego

Pretoria - “We have lost a live wire; someone larger than life; the plug in the family. We have to make sure we continue her legacy by staying energetic and positive.” These were the heartfelt words from Collins Mashego, 80, father of former Jam Alley presenter and actress Vinolia Mashego, known as “V-Mash”, who has died aged 57. Mashego said in Mamelodi that Vinolia was a known prankster and loved to entertain people. “She was one hell of an entertainer. Even when growing up she used to perform for guests that came to visit and made sure she had a great time. “And boy did she love playing tricks on her two younger siblings; they found it annoying; maybe we saw it as a way to keep the family together, because we would always laugh about it,” he said. Vinolia's mother and son Oratile were too distraught to talk and paced up and down the house. “Oratile is the hardest hit. When we found Vinolia’s body on Monday he cried hysterically and asked that we excuse ourselves so he can talk to his mom alone. He really is not talking well.

“My wife is also mum and has not been eating or taking her meds,” said Mashego.

He said that mourning someone they cared about was natural, and they had to experience it to work through it. “But our eventual goal should be to celebrate life instead of mourning death.

“I’ve been thinking about this a lot since Vinolia passed away. Her long-term struggle with a bad lifestyle was no secret. Although her death was premature and I do believe the world has lost one of its greatest live wires and entertainers, she died with dignity in her own home - not something a lot of people get to do,” her father said.

“The people we’ve lost might not have been successful authors and artists with a massive creative legacy, but everybody leaves something worth celebrating. There is something worth celebrating in every life,” he said.

Vinolia’s body was found in her bed at her home in Mamelodi on Monday morning. Her father said it was believed she died of natural causes in her sleep.

“We got a call from the neighbours this morning (yesterday) that they had not seen her at all today. They were worried as she is someone that always wakes them up in the morning.

“Initially, I thought she was filming a TV show as she was someone that would do those things,” he said.

“I informed my wife and we called the police. The police broke into the house and there she was, in her bed sleeping forever. The paramedics were called and said she died of natural causes. No foul play is suspected.”

V-Mash was the oldest of three children. She is survived by her son, Oratile. She was host of TV show BhekaMina on Moja Love.

She also had small acting roles in daily drama shows such as Muvhango and Isibaya. Her acting career kicked off on SABC1 soapie Generations, playing the role of Hilda Letlalo.

She was last year cast in SABC 2’s star-studded first Tsonga telenovela Giyani: Land of Blood, alongside Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Ndivhuwo Mutsila and Candy “Tsa Mandebele” Mokwena.

The family said they would have loved to have a befitting funeral with friends and family. Because of the Covid-19 regulations, only close family members will bid her farewell. She will be buried on Saturday at Heatherly Cemetery in Mamelodi East.

Pretoria News