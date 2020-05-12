Family of Christina Chauke who died at Mamelodi regional hospital want compensation

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - The family of Christina Chauke, who died at Mamelodi regional hospital, want to be compensated because they were not notified of her death for almost a week. The 70-year-old from Sun Valley in Mamelodi was admitted to the hospital on April 27 and died the following day. But the family was not notified, despite making numerous attempts to get an update on her condition. It was not until Chauke’s sister managed to find someone who worked at the hospital for an update on May 5 that the family were informed the elderly woman had died. Her family said she was battling heart problems for some time.

However, according to the hospital’s chief executive Dr Naing Soe, it was a case of outdated contact details and a gap in communication that the family received the unfortunate news late.

He said when Chauke arrived at the hospital the administration clerk took out her old file. After she died they tried to call the family with those contacts.

“So they (staff) couldn’t inform the family, and they sent the body to the mortuary. When the mortuary staff arrived they also called the family, and the phone was not working,” he added.

The nurse and the mortuary officer didn’t pursue the matter any further. “Finally, when the family arrived we found out that the telephone details were outdated and not working,” Soe said.

According to family spokesperson Percy Mokgabudi, they visited the hospital on May 2 after not getting any feedback on the mother’s condition. The deceased’s son Andrew Chauke was turned away at the gate by a security guard because of the lockdown regulations.

The next day Andrew’s cousin Jeanette Mabunda called the hospital, but was allegedly dismissed. She was apparently told that if she wanted to know where Chauke was, she should go look for her at her home in Sun Valley.

Andrew’s aunt then found someone who worked at the hospital to check on her.

Mokgabudi disputed the explanation that the contact details were outdated and that even if they were, they had left “new” contact details when she was admitted on April 27.

“What is even more odd is that it was only after we were told about her death by the staff member we sent that they called Andrew. Where did they get his numbers then?” he asked.

He said the family was in terrible pain. “How could the hospital be so incompetent and heartless over such a vulnerable old lady. What is worse is that the hospital has not even tried to make contact to find out how we are doing.

"This is not the first time the hospital does something so disgraceful to families, they must be brought to book,” he said.

The family went to the hospital to lodge a complaint. “We also want to be compensated for what has happened,” Mokgabudi added.

Chauke was expected to be buried today at Mamelodi West Cemetery.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News