Attempted murder accused Manusi Mothupi briefly appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate's court where he is accused of stabbing a homeless man in Muckleneuk.. Photo: Brenda Masilela / African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The family of the man arrested for allegedly stabbing a homeless person accused the police of intimidation and shoddy police work. This came this morning at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court when Malusi Mothupi appeared to face charges of attempted murder.

His arrest came amid massive concerns with the murders of homeless people living in the streets of Pretoria.

His brother, Oupa Mothupi, said the police were giving different stories to the family and failed to give his brother the right to contact family or a friend after his arrest.

The accused’s defence claimed in court that the police had wrongfully tried to interrogate Mothupi without the presence of his lawyer.

The accused's brother Oupa Mothopi and his wife Joy. Picture: James Mahlokwane





Mothupi siad: “I have not spoken much to my brother since he is in the holding cells but as a family we get the feeling they may try to pin everything on him. We hear that they want to say he knows about the killings of homeless people in Pretoria.”

The accused appeared in court and stood firmly in the dock and didn’t try to hide his face from the media nor the gallery.

“My brother is not homeless despite claims made by some people.

"He stayed at the Sethokga Hostels in Tembisa. There is just a lot of inconsistencies with regard to this matter. Even the dates of the arrest are just mixed up,” Mothupi said.

The family said Mothupi is a good religious man who wouldn’t do something like this and they’ll support him and accept whatever the outcome of the court.

“If he is innocent they must release him because they cannot just hold an innocent man.”

