The dead included four adults and three children, the youngest aged just 18 months.
Two trucks and nine motor vehicles were involved in the horrific accident. All the vehicles were gutted by the blaze.
Initial reports had indicated that only two people died in the accident, which happened at about 11am. However, more bodies were discovered as rescue officers sifted through the wreckage.
It was chaos at the scene for most of yesterday afternoon with glass and metal and other debris scattered over the road, while emergency personnel worked relentlessly to douse the fires.