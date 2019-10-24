Family of slain ANC councillor denies high costs of funeral meal









WILSON Matumane and Philemon Matumane, brothers to the slain ANC councillor Esther MAtumane, have disputed claims that a plate of food at her funeral cost R1 880. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The family of slain ANC councillor Esther Matumane has rubbished claims that a plate of food served to each mourner at her funeral cost the City of Tshwane R1880. Matumane was gunned down outside her house by unknown killers, who are still at large, in September last year. Her family was speaking after the ANC in Tshwane claimed that the City parted with R578 966.75 for the civic funeral afforded to the former Ward 19 councillor in Winterveld. According to the party, at least R470 000 of the amount was spent on catering and groceries. But speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, her brother Philemon Matumane disputed the cost of the food.

“There are people who today speak about a plate of food that cost R1800. We don’t know where they obtained information about a plate of food that cost that much. There is no way that one can eat and finish a plate that cost R1800,” he said.

He shot down claims that there were 250 mourners at the funeral, saying the estimate of the number of people in attendance was at least 7000.

Matumane said that food had been prepared at the community hall and at the late councillor’s home. He further expressed disappointment at the ANC in Tshwane for deserting the family when it needed them most.

“We were helped by the DA under the leadership of the former mayor Solly Msimanga with the funeral arrangements. Some of the DA councillors also contributed something towards the family. The ANC did nothing for us.”

He said ANC leaders in Winterveld didn’t contribute anything towards the funeral.

“We would, however, like to thank the ANC’s Women’s League in Tshwane for its contribution of R4600 to the family,” he added.

The late councillor’s other brother, Wilson Matumane, shared the same sentiment about the ANC. “Even the children of the late councillor are still suffering.

“All these people who are speaking in the media today about Esther’s funeral, we don’t remember receiving a cent from them.”

According to him, ANC leaders promised to visit the family after the funeral, but they did not do so.

“What they are talking about in the newspapers is nonsense. Why are they afraid to come to the family first before they go to newspapers? It means they know what they did to Esther.

“The ANC leadership has failed us dismally,” he said.

He said Matumane was killed in the line of duty after she was deployed by the ANC.

“But at the end of the day the ANC failed Esther in all things. Her children are suffering,” he stressed.

Philemon said: “There is a guy called (Dr Kgosi) Maepa, who promised to come to us after the funeral. He failed to visit us and to speak to us.” He was referring to the ANC regional chairperson.

In response, Maepa said: “We are not going to discuss the issues of the family in the media. We have a channel to talk to them.”

He said he needed to speak to the ward councillor assigned to speak on behalf of the ANC on the matter.

Regarding the amount spent on the funeral, he said the figure didn’t come from the ANC but from a council report.

The report reflected that an amount of R576966.75 had been set aside for the funeral.

It further said: “In order to enable the City to bear the cost of the civic funeral in line with the policy, a service provider has to be appointed to provide services that the City is not capable of providing on its own.”

The report said that it was impractical to follow the normal supply chain process to appoint relevant service providers before the burial. This week council Speaker Katlego Mathebe said an investigation had been instituted into allegations of irregularities last year in November. She said she had yet to receive the report regarding the probe.

