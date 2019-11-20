Family's pain at father, son's sentence after killing Brits farmer Muraga Mavula









SCHALK MYBURGH, 56, and his son, Schalk jr, 32, were sentenced to 22 years each for the 2015 murder of Brits farmer farmer Muraga Mavula. Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - The family of Brits farmer Muraga Mavula said they were left with indescribable pain by the sentence handed down by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to the men responsible for his death. They felt the father and son duo, who drove over and killed Mavula near Brits in 2015, were shown leniency by the High Court, which sentenced them to 22 years each for the murder. Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela handed down sentence against Schalk Myburgh, 56 and his son, Schalk jr, 32 yesterday. The pair were convicted of driving over Mavula after he had gone searching for lost goats in the area with his teenage sons. Both men pleaded not guilty and stated it was self-defence after Mavula attacked them when they enquired what he was doing with the dead animal in his car. They alleged they fled the scene as they feared for their lives.

In deviating from the prescribed minimum sentence of life, Judge Maumela said he had taken into account that the murder was not premeditated but on the spur of the moment.

Second, both were first-time offenders and breadwinners for their families as they were self-employed.

Judge Maumela said he had also taken into account the fact that violent crime was on the rise, as well as the need for criminals to respect the rule of law. However, he said in sentencing it was important to ensure the courts did not unduly punish offenders as a means to address the crime scourge.

He added that Myburgh and his son could not be regarded as falling within the category of dangerous criminals on the prowl to commit a crime.

“Nothing prevented them from avoiding the confrontation or finding alternative ways to address their concerns about the dead animal.

“They could have taken down the vehicle registration or called the police to check out their concerns or suspicions.”

Myburgh will serve an effective 17 years , with five years suspended on condition he is not involved in another violent crime.

His son will serve 19 years imprisonment, with three years having been suspended, with similar conditions to his father.

Mavula’s wife Anna and her daughter Phillipine broke down in tears, saying they had been let down by the judge in his sentence.

“I feel an indescribable pain and don’t know what to do with it.

"I never thought they would be given mercy after what they did to my husband,” the widow said following sentencing.

“The court felt sorry for them instead of me.

"I’m the one who is left suffering with our children and everything in life after the death of my husband. I’m in pain.”

Pretoria News