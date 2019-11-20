They felt the father and son duo, who drove over and killed Mavula near Brits in 2015, were shown leniency by the High Court, which sentenced them to 22 years each for the murder.
Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela handed down sentence against Schalk Myburgh, 56 and his son, Schalk jr, 32 yesterday.
The pair were convicted of driving over Mavula after he had gone searching for lost goats in the area with his teenage sons.
Both men pleaded not guilty and stated it was self-defence after Mavula attacked them when they enquired what he was doing with the dead animal in his car. They alleged they fled the scene as they feared for their lives.