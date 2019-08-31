Pretoria - The Springboks were given a rousing send-off yesterday as they departed for Japan to represent South Africa at the Rugby World Cup. Hundreds of fans clad in green and gold gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to wish the Boks well, ahead of the prestigious rugby tournament in East Asia.

The Springboks play Japan in a warm-up match on September 6, and then open their World Cup pool commitments against New Zealand on September 21.

Before Springbok captain Siya Kolisi could address the hundreds of supporters, the team and devotees came together to sing the national anthem. Kolisi, who will captain the Springboks for the first time in a World Cup, was blown away by the support.

“Thank you for your continuous support, especially in the past three years. You guys have really helped us out a lot, and seeing all of you today has really made us proud,” Kolisi told the crowd. “We know what you guys expect of us and I can promise you we will give our best and we will work hard on and off the field.”

While the Springboks are one of the favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Cup, Kolisi is under no illusion it will be an easy task.

“We will definitely build on what have worked on, but we know that we have to start from scratch,” said Kolisi. “The Rugby World Cup is a completely different animal and every single team pitches up so we have to go there well-prepared.”

Kolisi missed the entire rugby championship campaign because of a knee injury, but he returned to action against Argentina in the Springboks’ last home Test match.

“I’m feeling really good, to be honest,” was his reply when asked about his current fitness levels.”

Sports and Recreation Minister Nathi Mthethwa, who was also in attendance, was confident in a Springbok win.

“The whole country is behind our boys,” he said. “We need them to win because each time they win, they bring all of us together as South Africans so that’s very important.

“As a country, we have confidence in them. They have won the Rugby Championship. They have won a World Cup in this country, on the continent of Africa.”

The South African team will be the first to arrive in Japan and meets the host country in a warm-up game on September 6. Erasmus said the benefit of arriving early was to get accustomed to the heat and conditions.

Pretoria News