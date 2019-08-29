Farai Machingambi, 38, makes and sells traditional African musical instruments such as mbiras and marimbas at his workshop at the Tswhane Arts and Crafts Hub. When working on big orders he employs others to assist. He can be reached on Facebook. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Farai Machingambi, a direct descendant of the Rozwi people who were popularly known as crafters and traders, said it was in his DNA to be a crafter. Machingambi, 38, from Zimbabwe, is the founder of Matake Project Store, based in the Tshwane Arts Hub.

He owns a company called Matake Project Store and for 15 years he has specialised in making indigenous musical instruments and crafts.

Machingambi remembers making wired cars and guns to play with as a child. In his teen years after his father’s death in Zimbabwe, he decided to drop out of school and come to South Africa to pursue a career in crafting African musical instruments.

He said he strongly believed he could make it big in the creative world.

“During the Zimbabwe political turmoil the economy was difficult for us crafters.

“I had to move here, difficult as it was, and through hard work I managed to accumulate work materials,” he said.

Owing to not having enough money to kickstart production in his company, he approached a school and proposed that he taught the schools pupils how to play African musical instruments. The school did not own African musical instruments so it ordered 20 musical instruments from Machingambi.

He taught himself how to make marimbas, djembe drums and mbiras, and recently went through a course on making guitars.

He also makes furniture and abstracts of wood and steel.

Machingambi also plays the musical instruments he makes and gives lessons at schools.

“There is that rush through my body when I make these instruments with my hands it blows my mind sometimes when I look at my craft and I question if my hands did really create something so beautiful. It’s so beautiful that the tone of the guitar is distinct and the finishing is fascinating,” he said. The instruments are durable and have a warranty. Prices range from R350. He told of his experience as a crafter at the Tshwane Arts Hub which is also his residence.

He said it was a modern village that allowed creatives to co-exist. Tshwane Arts Hub is a centre of inspiration, innovation and education empowering Tshwane artists and crafters.

“There are people who are doing a marvellous job here and their good work ethic can inspire one. We ignite each other with excellence in a great space.

I spend most of time in my workshop. I sleep knowing that I have everything I have in my workshop so that I don’t waste time,” he said.

His advice to business owners is that they needed to be disciplined, and take the approach of a farmer of being up early.

He can be found on Facebook.

Pretoria News