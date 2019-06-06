MINISTER of Transport Fikile Mbalula conducts an in loco inspection of the train involved in a collision with a tamping machine on Saturday, leaving 66 people injured. Oupa Mokoena/ African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Had the signalling system been functional, the collision between a train and a Transnet Freight Rail tamping machine on Saturday night in Mamelodi could have been avoided. This is according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, who yesterday released the preliminary report by the Railway Safety Regulator into the accident.

In terms of the report, the tamping machine failed to stop at Greenview Station and lost its brakes. It then accelerated on the track towards the area where the train was.

Mbalula said the signalling system had not been functional for two years when the accident occurred, leaving 66 people with minor to moderate injuries. There had been more about 300 people on board.

“This is a matter of serious concern due to the heightened risk of manual authorisation,” Mbalula said.

On Saturday night, Metrorail said the tamping machine carrying out railway track maintenance crashed into a new Metrorail train at Eerste Fabrieke Station.

The passengers refused to leave the train when they were asked to do so by the driver when he saw the machine approaching, Metrorail said. They immobilised the train instead.

The tamping machine rolled from Greenview back to Eerste Fabrieke Station, where the Metrorail train was stationery with commuters on board, at about 6.25pm.

According to the report, the train crew performed their duties with “diligence, calm and professionalism” to avert many more potential injuries.

However, Mbulula said he was concerned to find out that commuters had interfered with the safe operation of the train by activating the passenger emergency alarm when the driver attempted to move the train backwards to avoid the collision.

He said it was equally alarming that the passengers ignored the driver’s instruction to evacuate the train, and that resulted in injuries that could have been avoided.

“This shouldn’t be construed as apportioning any blame to those who were injured in the incident. We wish them a speedy recovery and will do everything in our power to ensure that safety in our railway environment improves in a sustainable way.”

Mbalula said it was about time South Africa accepted that safety was a collective responsibility. This, he said, required everyone to work together and respect safety protocols.

“We urge Prasa (the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa) to expedite the board of inquiry on this incident, and we will ensure that decisive action is taken to ensure there is no repeat of such an occurrence,” he added.

Mbalula was then taken to see the train that had been involved in the collision and had been damaged.

Prasa said it was making “notable progress” in its nationwide programmes to replace and maintain its aged infrastructure and to install signalling systems on its railways.

Pretoria News