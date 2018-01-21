Sophy Semenya at her home in Soshanguve Ext 13. She has had a problem with sewage from a blocked pipe spilling into her yard for years.

Pretoria - A Soshanguve Extension 13 family who have literally been swimming in sewage for eight years fear their house could collapse any day.

In addition, the river of sewage with human waste that runs between Sophy Semenya’s home and their toilet means they have resorted to relieving themselves in buckets.

“The sewage has been left for so long that the house is now skew and sinking into the ground.

“The walls have cracks,” she said.

The 43-year-old told the Pretoria News they have lived with green slimy water and faeces, coupled with an excruciating smell, since 2006.

“I have not been able to eat or sleep, let alone relax in my own home.

“It has been unbearable.”

Her grandchildren have constantly been sick and frequented the local clinic, she said.

Her desperate appeals for help to the local authorities had fallen on deaf ears. She said that only last Friday had workers arrived and drained the murky water around the RDP home.

When she had moved to the house, the area already had a sewage problem, she said.

The current situation, Semenya said, started in September when she, her daughter and three grandchildren were greeted by an unbearable stench when they arrived back home.

It was accompanied by an unsightly but familiar “lake” of sewage, which she immediately reported to the municipality.

In October, the Water and Sanitation team team from the City came, but admitted they would be unable to fix the problem because the root cause, which was the main sewage drain in the area, was inaccessible.

“They told me shack dwellers had built an illegal electricity structure on top of the main sewage drain and they were unable to fix it,” Semenya said.

So bad was the problem that two of her children had developed respiratory problems. “The nurses at the local clinic were even starting to get tired of my visits because I always came with the same problem,” she said.

Because of the smell, she only went home to sleep, spending most of the day at her friends’ places.

She said she desperately needed city officials to relocate her or to find a solution to keep her house from collapsing.

“If they hadn’t left it for this long my house would have been still standing firm. It’s the least the City can do after they let me endure a smelly festive season with my family,” she said.

Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi admitted the area had sewage problems, but was unable to comment on the Semenya problem because he was unaware of it.

Pretoria News