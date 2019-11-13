Fed-up residents in west of Centurion protest against power outage









File picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Power outages in the west of Centurion prompted residents to take to the streets late yesterday, blocking the intersection of Lion and Wierda roads (M10) with cars. Activist Yusuf Abramjee said: “The general feeling is that talking to the metro doesn’t help; we now need decisive action. The west of Centurion has had enough of ongoing power cuts.” Affected areas included Raslouw, parts of Eldoraigne, Wierda Park and Erasmia, he said. “In the latest outage, electricity went off shortly after 10pm on Monday and by 5pm on Tuesday (yesterday) it still had not been restored. Residents say they are not getting answers from the City. “These outages are regular. With a little wind, lightning and rain, the electricity goes and it takes hours to restore power.”

Ahmed Kadwa from the Eldo Village Estate said: “These problems go back to 2017. We met the mayor at the time and Councillor Marika Kruger and nothing has been done. The councillor maintains her distance.”

Eddie Neetling said: “I've been a resident in Raslouw for 21 years and am now fed up with the incompetence and non-delivery of service for which we dearly pay.”

Pranisha Pillay, a resident of Eldoraigne said: “We need our power stations upgraded. And the City does not even communicate at all.”

Abramjee said residents were now considering a programme or mass action, including pickets, “to get the city to wake up and act”.

Sithembile Bhengu from Eldo Village Estate said: “The constant power outages that have plagued the residents of Raslouw for the past few years have become intolerable.

“Besides the risk to appliances being damaged, it poses significant security risks. Smash-and-grab incidents escalate during these outages.”

She said it was clear that maintenance was not being attended to at the correct level. “Families go on holiday during this period. The risk of food being spoilt is high. An urgent, permanent solution is required.”

Last week, residents of Laudium and surrounds also took to the streets to protest ongoing water cuts.

