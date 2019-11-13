Activist Yusuf Abramjee said: “The general feeling is that talking to the metro doesn’t help; we now need decisive action. The west of Centurion has had enough of ongoing power cuts.”
Affected areas included Raslouw, parts of Eldoraigne, Wierda Park and Erasmia, he said.
“In the latest outage, electricity went off shortly after 10pm on Monday and by 5pm on Tuesday (yesterday) it still had not been restored. Residents say they are not getting answers from the City.
“These outages are regular. With a little wind, lightning and rain, the electricity goes and it takes hours to restore power.”