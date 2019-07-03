Roger Federer returns to Lloyd Harris at Wimbledon yesterday.

Roger Federer set pulses racing for around 40 minutes yesterday as Wimbledon debutant Lloyd Harris threatened to overthrow the established order before eventually succumbing to a 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 first round defeat. Contesting his 108th match at the All England Club, the eight-time champion had been expected to ease to his 96th win at the grasscourt major considering he was facing an opponent who had yet to win a match on the green stuff.

However, the South African, wearing a back-to-front baseball cap, came out swinging to break the mighty Federer serve in the sixth game and held on to the advantage to seal the first set when the Swiss swiped a backhand long. When Federer fired a double fault in the first game of the second set and followed that up by netting an easy volley, the gasps grew louder on Centre Court.

But if Harris harboured any hopes that this might be the day when he will embark on a journey that would allow him to emulate the 1951 feat of American Dick Savitt, who was the last man to win the Challenge Cup on his Wimbledon debut, his dreams were crushed brutally over the next three sets. The second seed dropped only five further games as he sealed victory with his ninth ace to set up a meeting with British wildcard Jay Clarke.

Elsewhere, Wimbledon has a new hero and, of all people, it is Nick Kyrgios, after the incredible sulk transformed himself into the Clown Prince during a hugely entertaining five-set victory over fellow Australian Jordan Thompson.

They had queued early to see Kyrgios, many no doubt hoping for some fireworks from a player who has the longest rap sheet in the game. But by the time he triumphed 7-6 (4) 3-6 7-6 (10) 0-6 6-1 in an extraordinary contest, they were putty in his hands.

Only once did he lose his cool and belt a ball into the sky, while chuntering about a bad call. The rest of the time he was more reminiscent of Henri Leconte playing an exhibition match - both in terms of crowd interaction and shot choice.

He must have played 30 drop shots, despite almost every one of them failing to yield a point. He threw in a bewildering array of slices and dices amid more conventional ground strokes and serves of immense power.

He somehow lost the fourth set to love in 18 minutes - less time than he took to win a marathon 12-10 tie break in the third. He served a 193km/* ace on second serve on game point at 5-4 down in the first set. There was the mandatory under-arm serve, a half-court lap of honour after winning a key point in a tie break, repeated collapses to the floor in mock - or perhaps real - exhaustion.

His reward is a potentially mouth-watering second-round clash with Rafa Nadal, the third-seeded Spaniard he has described as “super salty”, in a match that will severely test the allegiance of the Wimbledon fans.

Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander said he would be a “nightmare opponent” for Nadal, who he beat at Wimbledon in 2014 and is 3-3 in career head-to-head meetings, though the Swede said still struggled to understand his mindset.

“He is so talented, has a great serve and the shots he has... so it’s not easy to solve what is going on in his mind during a time like in the fourth set,” Wilander said. “Maybe a second round match against someone like Rafa is a match he needs. You always get the feeling Nick is a good friend in the locker room and the guys love having him around. But they hate playing him, because you just don’t know what he is going to do next. Nick obviously wants to win tennis matches, he just does it in a different way.”

Meanwhile, Ashleigh Barty’s express-train run to the top of the women’s game shows no sign of slowing as the world number one dispatched China’s Zheng Saisai 6-4 6-2 to reach the second round at Wimbledon yesterday.

Serena Williams staved off a late comeback attempt by Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone, making her Wimbledon debut at the age of 31 after 17 years on the women’s tour, to prevail 6-2 7-5 and remain unbeaten in first round matches at the All England Club.

Former champion Maria Sharapova went out in the first round after she was forced to quit her match against France’s Pauline Parmentier due to an injury. The Russian trailed 4-6 7-6(4) 5-0 before she conceded the contest. Reuters