Fellowship Choir invited to participate in Belgium games









THE Fellowship Choir has been invited to participate in the 2020 World Choir Games in Belgium. Pretoria - A 20-member choir from the city has been invited by organisers Interkultur to participate in the 2020 World Choir Games in Belgium. The Fellowship Choir founding member Phillip Visagie told the Pretoria News they were very excited when they received the news. “It sounded too good to be true because we never expected something like this to happen; it has always been our dream to sing at the World Choir Games.” He said the spirit of the games was much similar to the Olympics in its origin. The games have segment for professionals and non-professionals. The Fellowship Choir will be performing under the non-professionals division. With 24 categories to choose from, Visagie said they opted to perform in the spiritual category. The group was formed in 2005 as a quartet, and over the years as people showed their interest in joining, it had grown to what it is now.

They perform mostly gospel and contemporary songs.

“We get together whenever we can and put in a lot of work. We love what we do, and to us this is an opportunity to grow and be exposed to international choirs and diverse cultures.”

Visagie said in the past year the choir had broadened their horizons by performing at various occasions. They started off by singing at church events.

They have been to places like the Baviaanspoort prison, hospitals and quite recently, the Choral Celebration Festival at Unisa.

“People who have heard us like our sound and if any organisation invites us to perform we are more than welcome to do so,” he said.

They were trying to raise funds so that all members could go to Belgium. Visagie said they would need a total of R520000 and had since opened a Back-a-Buddy account in an effort to raise funds for the trip. “We have had some sponsors that donated to add to the money from our own pockets. Some of our members are not professional singers and have other careers,” he said.

