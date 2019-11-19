The Fellowship Choir founding member Phillip Visagie told the Pretoria News they were very excited when they received the news.
“It sounded too good to be true because we never expected something like this to happen; it has always been our dream to sing at the World Choir Games.”
He said the spirit of the games was much similar to the Olympics in its origin. The games have segment for professionals and non-professionals. The Fellowship Choir will be performing under the non-professionals division. With 24 categories to choose from, Visagie said they opted to perform in the spiritual category.
The group was formed in 2005 as a quartet, and over the years as people showed their interest in joining, it had grown to what it is now.