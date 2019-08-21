File picture:Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Female liquor traders have been encouraged to stay vigilant and comply with the rules and regulations of the Liquor Trading Act. They were given this advice at a workshop convened by the Tshwane Concerned Liquor Traders Association in Mamelodi West yesterday.

The event formed part of Women’s Month events.

Technical analyst at the Gauteng Liquor Board’s Tshwane regional office, Ouma Mashala, said female liquor traders should be acknowledged as business people and not just shebeen queens.

She stressed, however, that those who operated brothels within their establishments would have action taken against them. “We understand that women who own taverns want to make money, but we also want them to know that there will always be inspectors watching them.”

On foetal alcohol syndrome, Zimasa Motebejane of the Department of Trade and Industry said pregnant women often indulged in more alcohol than they should, and any amount was harmful to the baby. “Research shows that children from 13 years old have started drinking, which is sad considering the time we live in.”

She said women had the responsibility to protect children from alcohol abuse.

Mamelodi police station Captain Jan Maheso said liquor traders should take note of the seriousness of compliance. He urged anyone who wanted to start selling alcohol to get a licence first.

Tshwane Liquor Traders Association president Oupa Mthombeni said: “We felt that this event was important for men to be part of and we want to minimise risks Let’s make money in the right way not by killing society.”

Pretoria News