Fikile Mbalula defends 100% capacity for airlines, taxis

Pretoria - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has defended the decision by the government to permit the airline and taxi industries to load passengers at 100% capacity despite the massive surge in Covid-19 infections. The government has moved to amend its regulations to permit the taxi industry to ferry people at 100% capacity locally and 70% for long distances, a move that has been criticised as undermining the fight against the current surge in infections. Daily infections are currently averaging 12 000 cases, with the total of at least 311 049 people having tested positive and 4 453 having died from the virus by yesterday noon. Addressing the briefing of the economic cluster yesterday, Mbalula argued that the taxi industry was badly hit by the Covid-19 lockdown and regulations as it was not subsidised and taxi owners battled to keep up with the payments of their debts. He said taxi owners were not covered by the R500 billion relief fund announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the R1bn once-off payment which would be paid by the government would not address the losses made by the taxi industry.

“When we win coronavirus - which we are going to win - there must be a country here. There must be an economy to function.

“I know people are not happy about this and that, but at the end of the day we have got to preserve both lives and livelihoods.

“We want no 100% and we want no 70%. We want 50% so that we can see visible distancing.

“If you were to do that 50% in taxis, let’s confront the reality, where would the taxi industry be in the next two months?

“Who will pay their instalments because even the banks we are talking to, we are talking to postponement of the debts. It is not that the debt will be written off,” Mbalula said.

He called for the defence of the industry which he said needed to be formalised as a key role-player in the country’s economy.

He said the government was distributing sanitisers for the taxi industry throughout the country following the imposition of measures of sanitisation, wearing of masks and ventilation to mitigate the Covid-19 spread among passengers.

Transport director-general Alec Moemi said the aviation industry was also allowed to operate at 100% capacity after listening to representations from within the sector and an assessment of practices around the world.

Moemi said despite complaints from other transport sectors, airlines were the first to be allowed to operate at full capacity because they were safer than other modes of transport.

“All aircraft that were manufactured after 1980 are fitted as a mandatory measure with a high-efficiency particulate air filter.

“The filter has efficiency levels of 99.07%, up to 99.99 depending on which study you read and its job is to remove dust particles and airborne contaminants that include viruses as well as bacteria,” Moemi said.

He said the International Air Travel Association had also noted that the filter was effective in dealing with Covid-19 even though it was initially designed for influenza.

Pretoria News