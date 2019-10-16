Final challenge for matrics to begin









The 2019 matrics will be starting to write their final exams today. Picture: Michael Walker/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives. Pretoria - The 2019 matrics will be starting to write their final exams today. Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they would begin the year-end National senior Certificate (NSC) exams with the administration of the computer applications technology practical exam. “This year we’ve registered a total of 111775 full-time and 41599 part-time candidates, 4612 more than last year. “The Gauteng Department of Education and Youth Development have the highest enrolment for the exam in the country,” added Mabona. “We registered a total of 1007 centres that are eligible to administer the 2019 exams across all our 15 districts in the province. Of these centres, 667 are public ordinary schools, 235 independent schools, 87 adult education and training centres, 11 correctional services centres and seven designated centres,” he said.

Mabona said chief invigilators and invigilators for all exam centres had been officially appointed and trained.

An extensive network of monitors was established across the province.

They were derived from head office, districts and other stakeholders to ensure that the processes relating to conduct, administration and management of the exam were fair, credible and of integrity.

He said the arrangements to manage the distribution and collection of question papers and answers was intact, and would be managed daily.

“We’re happy with security arrangements around this process which, unfortunately, we can’t share for security reasons,” added Mabona.

“We’ve also done everything possible in ensuring that our learners have been given the best possible chance to do well in these exams.”

He said the department had a standing agreement with Childline to assist learners who experienced stress due to exam pressure or after receiving results.

“We would like to wish all our Grade 12 learners the best of luck and assure them that they have our full support. Learners are urged to conduct themselves with honesty,” MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi said.

Results will be released on January7. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News