Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they would begin the year-end National senior Certificate (NSC) exams with the administration of the computer applications technology practical exam.
“This year we’ve registered a total of 111775 full-time and 41599 part-time candidates, 4612 more than last year.
“The Gauteng Department of Education and Youth Development have the highest enrolment for the exam in the country,” added Mabona.
“We registered a total of 1007 centres that are eligible to administer the 2019 exams across all our 15 districts in the province. Of these centres, 667 are public ordinary schools, 235 independent schools, 87 adult education and training centres, 11 correctional services centres and seven designated centres,” he said.