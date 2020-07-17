Find Mapiti Matsena's killer - political parties

Pretoria - Political parties were yesterday united in calling for the killer of MPL and former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena at his Doornpoort home on Wednesday night to be brought to book. Matsena, 54, served as the chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee in the legislature at the time of his untimely death. He was attacked by an intruder while at home in the company of his wife and son. According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the intruder entered the house through an unlocked glass door. He then stabbed Matsena with an unidentified object in the chest. “At about 10.52pm, the Sinoville SAPS officers responded to the scene and found his body lying on the floor in the main bedroom, where he succumbed to death.” The paramedic who was called in for assistance declared him dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed, according to the police. The police were told the deceased went to the toilet when the suspect gained entry through the unlocked outside glass door. The suspect, who is still at large, allegedly covered the deceased’s wife with a blanket, but she managed to run out and called her son from the other house on the premises.

Police said the son witnessed the fight and saw the suspect stabbing his father in the chest.

“The suspect jumped the wall in front of the house on the south-western side,” the police said.

The gruesome incident has elicited impassioned calls from different political parties, who wanted justice to be done by punishing the masterminds behind the murder.

Speaker of the Gauteng Legislature Ntombi Mekgwe, expressing shock at the untimely passing of Matsena, appealed to law enforcement authorities to work with the greatest urgency to bring the murderers to book.

She described Matsena as someone who “never missed an opportunity to express his convictions with law enforcement authorities regarding the safety of the people of Gauteng”.

DA provincial leader John Moodey called on both MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko and provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, to launch a manhunt for the suspect.

“The DA will continue to monitor the progress with regard to the investigation into this incident to ensure that the law takes its course and that the deceased’s family gets the justice they deserve,” he said.

The Young Communist League of South Africa said no stone must be left unturned during the police’s investigation.

In a statement, it said it was “angered, infuriated and saddened” by the brutality at which Matsena was killed.

Provincial secretary Kgabo Morifi said: “We did not always agree with comrade Mapiti, but we can confirm he was a dedicated cadre of the movement and it’s sad we lost him in this gruesome manner.”

IFP provincial chairperson Bonginkosi Dhlamini said: “We mark this as a great loss to the province of Gauteng and the legislature since Matsena had shown great dedication and diligence in his role during his brief spell.” The police have assured the Matsena family this murder was being thoroughly investigated.

SAPS national commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has tasked the Gauteng provincial management to immediately mobilise the 72-Hour Activation Plan to find the killer.

“I have tasked the acting provincial commissioner to ensure this case be investigated by the Provincial Investigation Unit and critical resources including Crime Intelligence and Forensic Services be mobilised to identify and arrest those responsible for the murder of Mr Matsena.

“We appeal to anyone who may have any information on this case to please contact the SAPS via Crime Stop on 086 00 10111. Information may also be provided via the MySAPS App, an application which can be downloaded on any Android or iPhone.”

He said all information would be treated with the strictest confidence, and callers would remain anonymous.

