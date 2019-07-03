Vish Naidoo

Pretoria - All firearm licences and permits, which are issued in terms of the Firearms Control Act, 2000, must be renewed within the prescribed period. The purpose of renewing a firearm licence and permit is to determine if a person still complies with the provisions of the Firearms Control Act, 2000, and the Firearms Regulations, 2004, in order to ensure effective control and responsible firearm and ammunition ownership.

All applications for the renewal of a licence or permit to possess a firearm are subject to the provision that the applicant must be in possession of a valid and relevant competency certificate.

Any person who wishes to renew his or her firearm licence to possess a firearm, to deal in firearms, manufacture firearms or conduct business as a gunsmith, must apply for the applicable licence at least 90 days before the date of expiry of the licence.

If an application for the renewal of a licence or permit has been lodged within the prescribed period, the licence or permit will remain valid until the status of the application has been decided. The application will be regarded as decided after the appeal process has been completed.

No application for the renewal of a licence or permit may be granted unless the applicant shows that he or she has continued to comply with the requirements for the licence in terms of the Firearms Control Act, 2000.

You must complete a SAPS 517 (g) form (application for renewal of a competency certificate).

Submit the application form with the following supporting documentation to the designated firearms officer at the police station in the area where you ordinarily reside:

* Certified copy of your official identification document or passport.

* Certified copy of your permanent residence permit in case of a non-South African citizen.

* Certified copy of your current competency certificate which is to be renewed (front and back).

* Two passport-size colour photographs not older than three months.

* Certified proof of residence.

* Two testimonials attesting your character.

How do I apply for a renewal of a firearm licence?

Take the following documentation to the designated firearms officer at the police station nearest to where you reside:

* Your official identity document (certified copy of permanent residence for a non-South African citizen).

* The original firearm licence, permit or authorisation for a firearm you wish to renew.

* Two recent passport-size colour photographs, not older than three months.

* Competency certificate

Complete the relevant sections of the SAPS 518 (a) form. The designated firearms officer will take a full set of your fingerprints on the SAPS 91(a) form (only for a competency certificate), issue you with a remittance advice SAPS 523 (a) and direct you to the financial office at the police station to pay the prescribed fees.

The payment must be made by means of cash or a bank-guaranteed cheque. You will be issued with a receipt (Z263) as proof of payment, which you must submit to the designated firearms officer to ensure that the processing of the application will continue. You will receive a signed acknowledgement of receipt (SAPS 523) as proof that you have submitted an application for a renewal of a licence to possess a firearm.

A competency certificate and renewal of a firearm licence cost R70 each.

* Naidoo is the national SAPS spokesperson.

