Firefighters called to Poyntons building 'paper' fire

Pretoria - The home of the Department of Justice and Correctional Services, Poyntons Building, is safe despite a fire that broke out yesterday morning. Spokesperson for the department Singabakho Nxumalo said the fire was just some burning papers in one office and it did not spread. He said some of the people who worked for the department took pictures and posted them on social media to express their frustration, but the incident was minor. “If it was a serious incident we'd have released a statement to explain what actually happened. Employees will continue to report for work as per normal and the relevant authorities will investigate the source of the fire,” he said. Nxumalo said the papers that burnt were not important, and the department had a way of storing important documents to avoid losing data due to fire and water.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said: “Our team responded to a call at 6.01am that there was a fire at the Poyntons building, but when they arrived they found it was loose pieces of paper in an office.

“There was no injury acknowledged by an investigation officer who has been appointed to trace the source of the fire. We should be able to say what caused the fire at a later stage.

"We can confirm the incident and that it’s being investigated.”

About a year ago, Poyntons was closed down after the then-Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga, declared it unsafe for occupation.

The matter ended up going to court and the building was eventually reopened.

Pretoria News