Firm rules out coronavirus spread from hazardous hospital waste
The company said high-risk waste generated from infected patients included infectious swabs, bandages, cotton wool buds, linen, gloves and masks to needles, blades, scalpels and possibly anatomical waste like blood and body fluids. However, operations director Graham du Randt warned if medical waste from an infected patient was not correctly handled, it could lead to a further spread. He said all healthcare facilities and any facility, including hotels, resort, hostels or businesses that may be at risk of housing infected persons should get their operations and procedures in order.
“How medical waste is collected, treated and disposed of is governed by stringent regulations and standards. The licensed waste management company responsible secures dangerous waste in a particular way,” he said.
Responsibility for how the waste was transported, treated and disposed of ultimately lay with the hospital or facility that generates the waste.
Du Randt highlighted that nobody who generated waste, especially highly infectious waste, could take short cuts.
Standard operating procedures included using specialist full-body personal protection suits for staff, including full face masks, gloves (sealed at the wrist), disposable overalls, over-shoe covers and rubber boots.
Du Randt added that using a designated vehicle to transport the waste from the hospital directly to an incinerator, with no stops on the way, was an important procedure. “More critical procedures also included using the shortest and safest route, sometimes a fire escape, from the hospital entrance to the isolation ward, avoiding contact with people.
“Triple-bagging all waste and using sealed boxes prior to pick up and immediate removal and incineration of personal protective suits and equipment at the incinerator facility along with the infected waste is very important,” he added.
Company managing director Ian du Randt assured the public that medical waste service providers were equipped and trained to handle the collection, treatment and disposal of the coronavirus medical waste as needed.
Pretoria News