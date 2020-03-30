Firm rules out coronavirus spread from hazardous hospital waste

Pretoria - No viral spread will come as a result of hazardous waste from hospitals, Compass Medical Waste Services has said.

The company said high-risk waste generated from infected patients included infectious swabs, bandages, cotton wool buds, linen, gloves and masks to needles, blades, scalpels and possibly anatomical waste like blood and body fluids. However, operations director Graham du Randt warned if medical waste from an infected patient was not correctly handled, it could lead to a further spread. He said all healthcare facilities and any facility, including hotels, resort, hostels or businesses that may be at risk of housing infected persons should get their operations and procedures in order.

“How medical waste is collected, treated and disposed of is governed by stringent regulations and standards. The licensed waste management company responsible secures dangerous waste in a particular way,” he said.

Responsibility for how the waste was transported, treated and disposed of ultimately lay with the hospital or facility that generates the waste.

Du Randt highlighted that nobody who generated waste, especially highly infectious waste, could take short cuts.