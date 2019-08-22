MAYOR Stevens Mokgalapa, MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge, representatives of Redefine Properties and other dignitaries at the sod-turning to mark the beginning of the construction of a new taxi rank in Centurion. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The first state-of the-art taxi rank in Centurion is now just six months away from reality. The City of Tshwane and Redefine Properties yesterday broke ground during a sod-turning event marking the start of the construction of the taxi rank on the corner of South Street and Hendrik Verwoerd Drive.

The new taxi rank will lie in the shadows of Centurion Mall and cover an area of approximately 10000m², accommodating ranking facilities for 55 taxis as well as a holding area for an additional 100 taxis.

The rank will also house offices for taxi associations, 22 informal kiosks for traders and public toilets, among other amenities. Construction should be concluded in the next six months, and in the interim, taxis will continue to operate from a temporary site.

Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa commended Redefine Properties for its corporate social investment which played an integral part in uplifting the economy, especially in the public transport sector. He said this had more than one function of ferrying people.

“Transport infrastructure and services have a ripple effect and support economic growth and development. I hope more private companies can take from Redefine Properties and work with the City to grow the economy.”

Construction was delayed due to fears that the construction site might be dolomitic. This has since been ruled out. But during the time, the area witnessed a spate of vandalism and theft.

The rank will be jointly operated by the Centurion Taxi Association and managed by the City and Centurion Mall.

The South African National Taxi Council’s Greater Tshwane spokesperson McDonald Makata welcomed the establishment of the taxi rank, adding that it showed that taxi drivers were valued and recognised for providing an essential service.

“But more than just recognising taxi drivers, it shows that the City of Tshwane and involved stakeholders care about its citizens, who make up the bulk of our commuters.”

MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said the construction of the rank emphasised that the City was “open for business and will partner with private industry in making sure that we are able to deliver services to the people”.

“This project also ensures that our taxis have proper places to park and commuters have safe spaces from where they can access public transport. This is the vision of our new administration; this is an example of what we want to do around the entire city.”

Retail national asset manager at Redefine Properties Nashil Chotoki said the rank would ease travel to and from the mall as well as provide commuters and families with a safe and reliable transit hub in their midst.

“The project, a public-private partnership, meets our goals of fundamentally changing spaces in a way that changes lives and solves problems the community and commuters are facing,” said Chotoki.

