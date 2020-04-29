Fitness fans find new ways to exercise in lockdown

Pretoria - Despite communities being in lockdown, active people will find a way to exercise. This is the take-out of a study by Garmin based on data collected from millions of wearable devices in countries in Europe affected by restrictions on movement during the coronavirus pandemic. While South Africa was not part of the study, the results showing where there's a will, there’s a way, will be of interest in a country keen on outdoor sports such as cycling and running, or indoor gym workouts, but with stay-at-home-measures which prohibit either. The study found dramatic shifts in personal activity, yet notes that the finding that people are still exercising is “an inspiring feat”. The focus of the study was on those European countries with the highest confirmed coronavirus cases, namely: Italy, Spain, France and Germany, and the United Kingdom.

The study also considered Sweden where significantly fewer restrictions on personal movement are in place.

Garmin wearable devices have more than 20 different built-in sports and activity apps. This, combined with a vast user base, helped researchers understand how individuals are adapting to the new reality.

While activity was down in all of the five countries with lockdown guidelines, the researchers caution against using this data set alone to suggest that people are moving less.

Rather, they found people are changing their routines because of circumstances.

In countries such as Germany where outdoor cycling is permitted, there was an increase of 153%, compared with a 36% increase over the same period last year.

Where it is banned, Italy saw a 309% increase, Spain 273% and France 157%, with the biggest shift to indoor cycling where cyclists are using smart trainers and syncing their activity to allow for virtual rides alone or in groups.

As more people log indoor cycling, the average distance per ride is also increasing, Garmin found.

Researchers suggest this may be motivated by a desire to “beat” the impositions of the pandemic and do virtual events as a proxy for participating in a physical one.

Running is the most popular and typically shared springtime activity in Europe.

In Spain and Italy, outdoor running dropped significantly because of lockdown. However, the data shows that people in countries with the highest level of restrictions are taking to the treadmill, and in Italy, Spain and France, runners are uploading virtual running activities in record numbers.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Sweden and the UK, where some outdoor exercise is still permitted, runners are doing shorter distances.

In the category of general fitness workouts, Garmin assessed fitness equipment activity data from the various built-in profiles on its devices. The study found an increase in general workouts in Italy, France and Spain when compared to the period before their lockdown.

Floor climbing - basically running up and down stairs - was included in the findings, “not because it’s the first thing you think of when considering physical activity during a global pandemic, but because it’s the last”, researchers said.

According to the data floor climbing is happening a lot in countries where outdoor activity is limited.

"Of all the activity trend shifts, this is perhaps the most intriguing and also encouraging. Despite the confinements imposed, a record number of people are refusing to let their physical health suffer.

"No fitness equipment? No problem. We still have stairs,” said Garmin.

