File picture

Serial - Rapist Zakaria Muyambo received five life imprisonment sentences as well as an additional 145 years behind bars for his part in causing a reign of terror among female taxi commuters in and around the city. The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria sent out a strong message to any potential serial rapist that at some stage the law will catch up with them and that they would be shown no mercy.

Judge Peet Johnson found that there were no mitigating factors to deviate from the maximum sentence of life in the cases where five of the female victims were gang-raped by Muyambo and his friends.

The accomplices are still on the run but Muyambo last week told the court that he could point out where they lived in Atteridgeville.

He pleaded guilty to 21 charges, including six of rape. The other charges included kidnapping and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In light of his guilty plea, his victims were spared the ordeal of having to testify against him.

They however submitted statements to court regarding their trauma at the hands of Muyambo and his friends. All of them called on the judge to punish him to such an extent that he would no longer be a danger to other women.

Muyambo asked his victims for their forgiveness and blamed his behaviour on bad friends.

The 34-year-old Mozambican also asked the court to have mercy on him and to accept that he simply got mixed up with the wrong crowd.

Judge Johnson however said apart from the fact that he did plead guilty, there were no other factors to warrant a lesser sentence.

The prosecution earlier argued that Muyambo did not have a choice but to admit to the rapes as he was directly linked to his victims via DNA evidence. The victims all thought they were getting into a legitimate taxi. The vehicle usually had two males inside, including the driver.

The passenger usually jumped to the seat where the victim was and robbed her of her belongings at gun- or knifepoint. The driver, whom they said was Muyambo, then drove to a remote spot where they were raped.

Muyambo claimed he came to South Africa to work but ended up with the wrong crowd. “They would say, ‘let's go and find money and rob the people who board the taxi’."

But the women said he showed them no mercy, even when they cried and pleaded for their lives.

