THOUSANDS of abandoned chicks were rescued from privately-owned Kamfers Dam in Kimberley. The dam is a breeding site for lesser flamingos, but chicks were abandoned by their parents as the dam ran dry. SANCCOB

THE rescued baby flamingos which were brought to Pretoria last week are healthy. About 3000 chicks were rescued during a nationwide operation and are being treated at bird rehabilitation centres across the country.

Of these, more than 2000 chicks are being treated by 40 volunteers at Bolhuis smallholding outside Pretoria, and more are expected to arrive.

Mike Bolhuis, who is a flamingo lover, said the project came about after weather conditions in Kimberley affected them.

“As a result of adverse climatic conditions, Kamfersdam in Kimberley, where a colony of lesser flamingos breed annually, has started to dry up. As a result, hundreds of young chicks are in dire need of rescue. ”

He told the Pretoria News yesterday that the chicks were doing just fine, adding that once strong enough, they would be taken to accredited zoos and parks.

“They are doing very very well. On a flight to Pretoria we only lost one. For the last few days we’ve been picking up chicks and once they are stable we are taking them to accredited shelters.

“This is the most critical stage because many of them were harmed by dehydration,” he said.

Bolhuis said the support from the public has been immense and donations were flooding it. However, he said they still needed more assistance.

“We are looking for support personnel (vets, vet nurses and volunteers) to help with the daily feeding and husbandry, heating lamps, feeding tubes, food processors, containers and trays as well as cooling fans.”