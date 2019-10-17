The Water Research Commission partnered with the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries and the Agricultural Research Council to host a dialogue in order to exchange and share ideas.
Researcher at the Agricultural Research Council, Dr Araya Hintsa, said that growing gardens at schools could be a solution.
“One of the schools we have approached is in Mamelodi. We found various methods to grow vegetables sustainably, and found a promising approach to enhance the school’s feeding scheme and the well-being of children with community participation,” he said.
He said they engaged with Bula-Dikgoro Primary School as well as Mahlasedi-Masana Primary School and invited the community members to be involved in the project.