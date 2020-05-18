Food security issue for residents of Refilwe near Cullinan

Pretoria - Food security has become an issue for residents of Refilwe near Cullinan with most saying they were already living in squalor before the lockdown. Mother of two Anna Mabona, 32, said it had been hard to survive during the lockdown as she was unemployed. Her husband, the breadwinner, had since had his pay cut as the lockdown took its toll on businesses. To make matters worse, Mabona said she had applied to receive a food parcel last month. She was yet to receive it but still had to make sure her children were fed. “We are in a tough situation we have to rely on these parcels but we have not received them.”

Tshepo Mkondo said he was finding it hard to fend for his mother and son.

“My mother does not receive a grant she has also been unable to apply for the special grant and I cannot work right now so we are just trying different means to survive until the lockdown ends but it gets harder each day.”

He said parcels were mostly politicised and this meant some families in dire need were not recognised.

Community leader Grace Raseroka said Refilwe was a poor community. Even before the lockdown it was composed mostly of indigent families, most in need of assistance of some sort.

“There are people who have not received parcels since the lockdown it has been over 40 days. Some have received the parcels more than twice where is the fairness?

“I have five children. All of them do not work. What do I feed them as I am also not able to work and I am stuck in the house unable to do the odd jobs that I used to rely on.

“It is impossible for people to comply with the lockdown when they find themselves without even a loaf of bread they will go out to try to make means to eat. Who can blame them?”

Another resident and community leader, Hector Nobela, said the politicising of food parcels was the biggest challenge as affiliation to a party meant people were either prioritised or overlooked.

He said the lack of food would place people at risk as they would not be able to stick to the restrictions if they had no food and there was no direction.

Other residents echoed similar sentiments, lamenting the distribution process and citing corruption, or the food just not being enough to adequately feed most families as they were large.

A lack of knowledge on the special grant applications was also a problem, with some saying they had no idea how or where to apply.

Social Development Department spokesperson Thabiso Hlungwane said that while they had distributed parcels to 500000 people, there was a backlog due to a large number of requests from those in need.

“We are receiving requests for food parcels by the minute it is hard to get to everyone at the same time, but the department is work- ing hard to ensure they receive parcels.”

There was a database and the department was working with referrals. In this regard, Hlungwane said people should not panic.

Pretoria News