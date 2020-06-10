Food, uniforms for struggling Bronkhorstspruit child-headed families

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Child-headed families in Sokhulumi Village near Bronkhorstspruit were elated when they received food parcels and school uniforms. The gesture was facilitated by Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu, Old Mutual, Kaizer Motaung and Nelson Mandela foundations. Beneficiary Betty Maguru said it had been a real struggle to survive during levels 5 and 4 of the lockdown with unemployment wreaking havoc on their finances. Thabo Mahlasela was also among the beneficiaries. Accepting the parcel, he said it was an honour to be thought of and assisted during this difficult period, which had plunged them into dire straits. He said he could not do anything, and his grandparents, with whom he lived, were frail pensioners. Bogopane-Zulu said it was important to lend a hand to tribal authorities as they were far-flung from a lot of aid and the department did not want them to feel forgotten.

It is also a chance for the department to get a sense of the community compliance and the demographics of the unemployed, farmers, women and child-headed families.

She said there was a high level of unemployment in the village, especially among the youth and there were not many opportunities and this was exacerbated by the unexpected lockdown which saw many stranded as revenue streams dried up.

Bogopane-Zulu said there was a high compliance with regulations in villages over townships and informal settlements, and they were looking to equip the community more with masks and sanitisers and to also educate them on the virus as some of the people had little to no forms of getting information. “There are a lot of challenges with unemployment at its highest with some industries not being open yet, but the biggest challenge right now is hunger and we have to respond to that. Once a person is hungry adhering to Covid-19 (regulations) would be hard.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News