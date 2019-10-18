While they expressed relief to have spoken to Grandi, who was on a two-day visit to address their grievances, they said living in the country was not an option.
About 300 foreigners have been camping outside the UN building in Pretoria east for almost two weeks, calling for protection against xenophobic attacks.
Speaking on their behalf, Alex Mongo-Nkoy said they were happy to interact with Grandi, who sympathised with their ordeal. “He recognises us (refugees). He understands the xenophobic attacks that are happening in South Africa. It is not something that we can hide. He promised to speak with the government to protect the refugees,” Mongo-Nkoy said.
He said all campers were satisfied with the way Grandi viewed their issues, “because he is the one who has the last word about the refugees”.