Learners during the Secondary School Improvement Programme ceremony at TUT. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - “Leave the parties and fashion to us.”



This was the alarming message by Wits, first-year student Ntsako Hood and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi who addressed matric learners at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) main campus .





They were speaking during the Secondary School Improvement Programme (SSIP) ceremony at TUT, of which Hood was also part of last year.





Hood, now a first year student at Wits studying for a Bachelor of Health Sciences, urged the matrics enrolled in the programme to stay focused ahead of the forthcoming National Senior Certificate final examinations.





“Don’t worry about the parties just focus on finishing matric.





Ntsako Hood and Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi at TUT main campus during the improvement programme. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi







"The parties will come in varsity, for now leave that to us,” he jokingly told the attendees.





“You’ll even have better parties in varsity than high school. And you won’t even wear a uniform. You’ll be wearing a cool jacket like mine,” he pointed to his olive bomber jacket.





He urged them to sacrifice the remaining months and make friends with their books.





Reiterating the same point was Lesufi, who told learners that parties will always be around and even better when you have money for them.





"Use this time during this learnership programme to study and make the most of what you have.





"Parties will always be around, trust me, we have been down that road.





"Parties are always better when you have money anyway. So work hard, think big make money and party,” he said.





The SSIP model teaches students how to approach and answer exam questions in ten key subject areas.





SSIP provides additional study and teaching time to bridge testing gaps for its students.





The department has coughed out R240 million for the programme, and currently has 70 000 people enrolled in it.





Cream of the crop students from schools in the northern district of Tshwane were chosen for the three-day programme, ending tomorrow.





They slept at the TUT campus while using the facilities.



