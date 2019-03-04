Maria Ntuli, 85, and Lizzie Sefolo, 79, of Mamelodi have accused the government of failing to support families of the liberation Struggle veterans as promised. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Family members of former liberation Struggle fighters in Mamelodi have accused government of neglecting them. The families of fallen operatives of ANC military wing Umkhonto we Sizwe said the neglect had deprived them of a normal life.

Lizzie Sefolo, 79, lost her husband Harold in 1987. He was killed with Jacob Maake and Andrew Makope by the security branch.

Maria Ntuli, 85, said her son Jeremiah Ntuli, then 17, was part of the Mamelodi 10 in 1986.

Four special forces operatives helped security police murder the 10 Mamelodi youths who had asked askari Joe Mamasela to arrange military training from the ANC in Botswana.

The youths were driven by Mamasela in a minibus to a deserted spot near Nietverdient near the Botswana border. Mamasela got them drunk on beer as they travelled.

Other security police officers followed at a distance. When they arrived at the spot another minibus, with four special forces operatives wearing balaclavas, was already there.

The drunk youths were bundled out of Mamasela’s vehicle and injected with an unknown substance by the masked men. The youths lost consciousness and were placed in the minibus, which was driven to the then Bophuthatswana. Filled with explosives, it was pushed down a slope and blown up.

The bereaved family members received reparation payouts of R30 000 and were further promised financial assistance and education for their families and children. But years later, they are still waiting.

“We are struggling to make ends meet. The social grant is just never enough,” said Ntuli.

Both women said their pension grant was spent on medical treatment due to health problems associated with old age. The rest goes towards food.

Sefolo said most of the widows and parents were concerned about their lost companionship and often overlooked the financial implications. “I didn’t ever worry or think about what I was going to do for money then when Harold disappeared. It only hit me later. You can imagine how much we spent during eight years looking for him,” said Sefolo.

She said back then her shop assistant wage could not sustain her and her six children, and nothing had changed since then.

She said her husband owned a shop and was the breadwinner.

Dr Marjorie Jobson, facilitator at the Khulumani support group, who was helping the families, said the Truth and Reconciliation Commission promised that the tuition of children and grandchildren of the victims would be covered.

“We were given application forms to be taken to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, but nothing has come out of this,” she said.

She said out of the 16700 applicants, only 150 people were enrolled to study. “This is overly ridiculous.”

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus said they were willing to assist the families and widows in registering with the Department of Military Veterans for financial benefits.

He said they would contact the family members to assist. “We don’t have a budget to assist family members, but we have the channel for them to acquire that.”

Meanwhile, department spokesperson Mbulelo Musi refuted claims that they were not assisting affected families. “We have a budget for the families. They just have to apply to the department with the relevant documentation,” he said.

He named a few beneficiaries from Mamelodi whose children completed school as a result of their intervention, saying families needed to understand the procedure of acquiring those funds and assistance.

“Maybe we must intensify our educational drives so people are better informed about access to the funds,” he said.

