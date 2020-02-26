The wife's youngest daughter took the stand first in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria.
Denise Stravelli Bramdau, the daughter of the then 57-year-old Dawn Basdeo, informed the court that she had spoken to her mother via a video call a few days before her disappearance. Her mother was reported missing on June 4, 2018, and was later presumed dead.
Bramdau said the following day she could not get hold of her mother and started questioning Prem Emmanuel Basdeo, her husband and former superintendent for the Sydenham police, about her whereabouts.
She said that upon enquiring on the Friday, he told her that her mother had gone to have blood tests conducted and see friends.