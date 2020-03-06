Former drug smuggler from Ga-Rankura wins Most Outstanding Individual Award

Pretoria - A former drug smuggler who served time in a London prison and returned to South Africa as a good role model to the youth is proud to have scooped the Most Outstanding Individual Award at the Premier's Service Excellence Awards. Lehlogonolo Letswalo, 42, impressed judges from the provincial government to top nominees from the Brooklyn police station and another social activists with the outstanding work he does at Aga Sechaba Community Projects. The Atteridgeville resident who helps young people fight drug addiction, beat social ills and gained employment skills in Ga-Rankuwa, where his NGO is based, said everything started in prison when he decided to abandon his criminal ways. This was a little over 10 years ago when Letswalo was serving time in HM Prison The Verne, where he realised that crime did not pay. His wife was losing weight back in South Africa and his family was divided and stressing over his arrest overseas.

Although he wanted to quit the criminal lifestyle for the benefit of his family and close friends, he was pushed to become a public servant when he saw how young people praised him as a gangster for serving time in the England prison.

"I could not understand why those young people were worshiping me and telling me that they respect me and look up to me.

"Right there and then I knew I had to do something to inspire the youth positively.

"That's when I started doing motivational talks and eventually founded Aga Sechaba in 2010 - the name means, build the nation.

"I am happy to have won the award obviously.

"However, I'm particularly proud of this award because it is a win not just for me but for all public servants who are not employed by anyone but just take it up upon themselves to do positive work in society.

"In fact, this is the first award I've ever received in my entire life.

"I've always just been doing this out of the goodness of my heart.

"I did not expect to be recognised by the premier himself, David Makhura," said Letswalo.

The ceremony took place in Midrand last Thursday night.

Nominees like Letswalo underwent several interviews before the team from Makhura's office started interviewing their family members, colleagues and stakeholders.

This was all done to ensure that only the top outstanding public service servants made the cut.

Each year, the awards grant Makhura an opportunity to recognise and award dynamic, responsive and innovative socio-economic projects.

Last year, the provincial government invited departments, business, NGOs and communities to enter projects and or nominate individuals that have contributed to improving the lives of the residents of Gauteng.

Coming from a big win, unfortunately, Letswalo has decided it's time to hang up his gloves and bring in a young person to take over operations at Aga Sechaba.

He said he already informed his board of directors that he is looking for a young and hungry mind to come in next year in March when he officially resigns.

"For me I look at this as a chance to inspire other people, especially politicians. It is to say do not be afraid to give the reign to young people.

It is not quitting and it is not defeat, it's allowing young minds with fresh ideas to continue the battle and grow the legacy," he added.

Time away from the day to day operations of the NGO will give Letswalo more time to bond with his wife and three children.

He said he'll always care and be involved in this organisation that reaches out to 5000 unemployed people in the area, providing social welfare and services, including drug counselling and a job seekers and skills development centre.

