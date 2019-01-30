File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

A FORMER Middelburg, Mpumalanga, maternity sister, who suffered an asthma attack and went to hospital, has sued the Life Healthcare Group for R2 million for alleged incorrect treatment and the wrong medication. Mirri Bridger, who is now permanently disabled, approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, saying she could no longer work after she was rendered disabled.

She claimed damages for future loss of income as well as for the trauma and suffering she said she had suffered due to the “incorrect treatment”.

The hospital group agreed to settle the matter before the court heard any evidence on whether staff were in fact negligent or not. It agreed to pay Bridger 50% of the damages she could prove that she had suffered.

But the medical group made it clear in the agreement that it did not admit any liability or wrongdoing.

The amount of damages due to be awarded to Bridger, 53, will be determined at a later stage.

One of the clauses of the settlement included that she may not disclose the terms of the settlement.

It was stated in court papers that Mirri was referred to the Life Midmed Hospital in Middelburg on February 24, 2009. This was after she had suffered an acute asthma attack.

The nursing staff apparently intubated her, or attempted to so, which caused her to suffer an induced coma.

It is stated that she remained in a coma for 22 days. She also suffered a lung infection and was placed on a ventilator. Her condition deteriorated and her husband allegedly repeatedly asked the staff to change her treatment and to transfer her to another hospital “where she could receive appropriate medical attention”.

It is said that the staff refused to transfer her to another hospital or to call for the assistance of more specialised experts to treat her.

They eventually, but “belatedly” agreed to transfer her to the Unitas Hospital.

According to the summons, Mirri suffered irreversible brain damage due to the wrong treatment. It was also said she was given excessive doses of the wrong medication, which allegedly contributed to her brain damage.

She has difficulty speaking and is unable to express herself. She is also forgetful due to the brain damage. It is said that she will never be able to function normally and she will always require assistance in moving about.