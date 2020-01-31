Lumka was only arrested about 10 years after the alleged shooting of his now former wife Elsie Lumka and her bodyguard Philip Lima in 2008.
Elsie survived although she was wounded, but Lima later died in hospital.
Lumka was arrested in 2018 on charges of murder and attempted murder. It is not clear what caused the delay on the side of the prosecution, but it is understood that, among others, an inquest was first held to determine whether anyone was responsible for the death of Lima.
Lumka's legal team on Monday asked for a postponement in the matter as they wanted an expert to analyse video footage taken via CCTV cameras at his Crystal Park, Ekurhuleni home, where the incident occurred.