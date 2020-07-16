Former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena stabbed to death

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson Mapiti Matsena has died after he was stabbed in the chest by an unknown suspect on Wednesday night at his house in Doornpoort. The 54-year-old Matsena was the chairperson of the community safety portfolio committee at the Gauteng legislature at the time of his untimely death. The SAPS officers from Sinoville police station responded to the scene at about 22:52, according to a police statement. "Upon arrival they found the deceased on the floor in the main bedroom. Paramedics were summoned and declared him dead after attempts to resuscitate him failed,"the police said. The police further reported that the deceased went to the toilet when the suspect gained entry through the unlocked outside glassdoor.

"The suspect allegedly covered the deceased's wife with a blanket.

"The wife ran out and called her son, Mokwele Matsena from the other house on the premises who witnessed the fight and saw the suspect stab his father with an unknown object in the chest.

"The suspect jumped the wall in front of the house on the south-western side,"the police said.

Tributes have been pouring in since Thursday morning following the sad news about his passing as many took to social media to express their condolences to his family.

Matsena has been described as a selfless, hardworking and humble servant of the people.

"And to the family, relatives, friends,colleagues and comrades of Cde Mapiti Matsena may we all find refuge in the comfort of the Lord," one of mourners said.

Another person said: "His killer/s must be arrested as a matter of urgency. We cannot be robbed of such a hardworking leader and just fold our hands.

"We need to fight crime with all the might we have as a province and the country."

Two days ago Matsena posted on his Facebook page that he wanted to use his birthday on July 17 to raise funds for people living with autism.

"For my birthday, I'm asking for donations to Autism Speaks. All donations will go directly to the charity, and I hope you'll consider donating,"he wrote.

Pretoria News